Driver Assistance System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The Global Driver Assistance System market accounted for $11.66 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow over $112.69 billion through by 2027 at an estimated CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.

The key driving factors of the driver assistance system market are- mandating regulations, improving economic status, and advance features offered by driver assistance however the factors such as the complex & expensive features and sophisticated maintenance are restraining the market growth.

Key Players

The Key Players in Driver assistance system Market are- Aisin Seiki co. ltd(Japan) , Autoliv Inc.(Sweden), Continental AG(Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) ,Gentex Corporation(U.S.), Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.(Germany), Hitachi Ltd(Japan), Magna International, Inc.(Canada), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany) Among Others.

Global Driver Assistance Systems Analysis & Forecast, 2027

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Driver Assistance Systems development and demand market.

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified.

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for driver assistance system were studied.

• Key segments covered in the report are: type, technology and region.

• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

• Research Organizations

• Automotive industries

• Investment firms

• Corporate

• Cloud service vendors

• Government Agencies

• OEMs

Key Findings

• The global driver assistance system market is estimated to grow from $ 11,659.80 million to $ 112,691.59 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.

• In 2016, Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACC) is estimated to generate highest revenue of $ 2,118.17 million globally, which would increase at CAGR of 18.16 % to $13,280.04 million by 2027.

• The global market size of Park Assist technology is estimated to grow from $1,828.00 million in 2016 to $26,904.13 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.69% for the same period.

• The global demand for Ultrasonic sensors is projected to reach $8,764.89 million in 2016, which would then grow at a CAGR of 23.62%, and reach $90,293.89 million by 2027

Regional and Country Analysis of Driver Assistant Service Market

In 2016, the European region is estimated to lead the market with the largest share of 37.4%, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The demand trend by 2027 will be the same; Europe is expected to lead the market in 2027 with a highest share of 40.1% followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The reason of Europe been a dominating region is the availability of high-tech automobile industries in the region which projected to grow in the forecasted period.

