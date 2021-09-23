E-Commerce Logistics Market Insights by Leading Companies and Emerging Technologies till 2022 – DHL International, Aramex International, FedEx, S.F. Express, Gati

The report on “E-Commerce Logistics Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The impending explosion of e-commerce websites and availability of low-cost cargo will cause a stir in the e-commerce logistics market across the globe. Also, the widespread of C2C and B2C e-commerce websites has accelerated the demand for international and domestic e-commerce logistics.

Manufacturers are more focusing towards transparent and competent providers for ease in the process. This will overlay the mode for higher customization in e-commerce logistics services. However, the firms providing these services are looking for modes which would help in reducing costs. Among the key services that e-commerce logistics companies provide are warehousing and transportation along with some other types of niche services.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon, Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc.,

The growth of digital technology has steered the adoption rate of e-commerce logistics in a number of applications. The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as rise in cross-border e-commerce activities, and upsurge in the internet penetration, exclusively in developing countries, will lead to the growth of this market as it will intensify the overall foreign goods consumption across various region.

The overall market described in this report is segmented on the basis of service type, operational area, and geography. Transportation and warehousing are the service types of e-commerce logistics; whereas, international, and domestic are categorized under operational area. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), followed by region wise country-level analysis.

