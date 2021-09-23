Ethernet Access Device Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
Global Ethernet Access Device Industry
This report focuses on the global Ethernet Access Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ethernet Access Device development in United States, Europe and China.
Ethernet access device basically enhance the quality of network provided by service providers to customers increasing the customer satisfaction.
Increasing adoption of Ethernet access device in telecom networks backhaul and decrease in price of Ethernet access device are the main drivers for the market growth. In addition to this, the Ethernet access device enables the service providers to deliver high-bandwidth and high-quality Carrier Ethernet services with low delay over multiple copper pairs to customers. This is a cost effective solution for service provider to enhance the quality when users increase. Also customer uptake of Ethernet connections and services is the driving factor for the growth of the market.
However, high implementation cost and long-term return on investment are some of the factors that can restrain the growth of global Ethernet Access Device market.
In 2017, the global Ethernet Access Device market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Arista Networks
Brocade Communications Systems
Dell
HPE
Ericsson
Huawei
NEC
NETGEAR
Moxa
Oracle
RAD
Siemens
ZTE
Allied Telesis
Advantech B+B SmartWorx
Telco Systems
Westermo (Beijer Electronics Group)
PLANET Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
1 GbE
10 GbE
40 GbE
100 GbE
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ethernet Access Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ethernet Access Device development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ethernet Access Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 1 GbE
1.4.3 10 GbE
1.4.4 40 GbE
1.4.5 100 GbE
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ethernet Access Device Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ethernet Access Device Market Size
2.2 Ethernet Access Device Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Ethernet Access Device Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ethernet Access Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ethernet Access Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Ethernet Access Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ethernet Access Device Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ethernet Access Device Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in China
7.3 China Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
7.4 China Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in India
10.3 India Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
10.4 India Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Ethernet Access Device Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Ethernet Access Device Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Ethernet Access Device Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Juniper Networks
12.2.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.2.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
12.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development
12.4 Arista Networks
12.4.1 Arista Networks Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.4.4 Arista Networks Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Arista Networks Recent Development
12.5 Brocade Communications Systems
12.5.1 Brocade Communications Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.5.4 Brocade Communications Systems Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Brocade Communications Systems Recent Development
12.6 Dell
12.6.1 Dell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Dell Recent Development
12.7 HPE
12.7.1 HPE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.7.4 HPE Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 HPE Recent Development
12.8 Ericsson
12.8.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.9 Huawei
12.9.1 Huawei Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.9.4 Huawei Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.10 NEC
12.10.1 NEC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ethernet Access Device Introduction
12.10.4 NEC Revenue in Ethernet Access Device Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 NEC Recent Development
12.11 NETGEAR
12.12 Moxa
12.13 Oracle
12.14 RAD
12.15 Siemens
12.16 ZTE
12.17 Allied Telesis
12.18 Advantech B+B SmartWorx
12.19 Telco Systems
12.20 Westermo (Beijer Electronics Group)
12.21 PLANET Technology
Continued….
