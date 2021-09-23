Europe 5G Market will be worth of 47.63 Bn by 2025 | Smart Key players: Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Europe 5G Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2025. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Europe 5G market

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. The Europe 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 141% and will be worth of 47.63 Bn by 2025.

A recent study conducted with support from the European Commission estimated that the total number of IOT connections across the EU could reach 6 Bn by 2020, and will generate a total revenue of €1.2 Tn (including software, hardware, and services).

The Europe 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category. In the Europe, SIM cellular connections hold 94% of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to exhibit a growth rate that is close to 200%. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 27.4GB by 2021 and we assumed that there would be stagnant usage. On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections it is expected to be around 2.8GB by 2019 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate.

Based on region, the Europe 5G market is classified into EU 5G market and the rest of the Europe 5G market. The Europe region is expected to hold a significant market share because countries like the United Kingdom, and Italy are making efforts to test 5G networks in 2018 and launch 5G smartphones by next year.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors of the Europe 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o Rapid Population Penetration: by 2020, there will be more than 450 million mobile subscribers in the Europe which will be 84% of total population

Threats and key players:

o A major challenge for European developers and internet companies is the lack of economies of scale in national markets in comparison to the U.S. or the emerging markets of Asia such as China and India

o The key players in this market are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and BT

1. Overview of the Europe 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the Europe 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM 2M cellular connections, and each segment’s data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size for application: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, and others

5. Market trends in the Europe 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe 5G market

7. Current and forecasted market size data for the 5G market, based on countries – EU5 and the rest of EU5

8. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

