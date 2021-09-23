Food Emulsifiers Market Is Growing At a High CAGR by 2027 According To a New Research Report by Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Corbion, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

A food emulsifier or an emulgent, is a surface-active agent that acts as an interface between the conflicting components of food like water and oil. Emulsifiers also reduce stickiness and also control crystallization. Emulsifiers made from animal, plants and synthetic sources are commonly added to processed foods such as ice cream, mayonnaise and baked goods so as to create a smooth texture and extend shelf life. While preparing the food, conflicting natural components of food have to be combined into a consistent and pleasing blend. Each component of food such as carbohydrate, protein, oil and fat, water, etc has its own properties which get conflicting to one another just like oil and water. Emulsifiers are used to make the two components compatible.

The food emulsifiers market is growing at a faster pace owing to the increase in the consumption of convenience foods and premium products and a growing number of end-use applications globally. The growth of the food emulsifiers market is majorly driven by factors such as the growth of the global population, increasing consumer awareness towards trans-fat products, penetration of organized retail sector and introduction of new processing techniques. However, rising demand for natural emulsifiers by consumers and a complex regulatory environment is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, new and innovative product development with enhanced characteristic is anticipated to create a growth opportunity for the market players during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ingredion

Kerry Inc.

Lonza Ltd

Puratos

Stepan Company

The global food emulsifiers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into lecithin, monoglyceride, diglyceride, & derivatives, sorbitan ester, polyglycerol ester and others. The food emulsifiers market on the basis of application is classified into dairy & frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry, & seafood, beverage, confectionery and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Food Emulsifiers market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Food Emulsifiers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

