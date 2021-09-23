Gas Generator Market Is Predicted To Grow At More Than 8% By 2023 | MRFR

Gas Generator Market Scenario

The global gas generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Gas Generator is a device normally used in engineering that generates electricity by utilizing the chemical energy from a gaseous fuel medium. The increasing acceptance of gas generators around all the end-users is immensely contributing towards the growing demand of gas generator. The gradual downfall in internal oil & gas prices has created a huge potential for gas generator market to grow in forecast period.

The growing need for uninterrupted power supply during power outages and power failure has boosted the adoption of gas generator in all major sectors. Phenomenal growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for data centers & IT facilities and rapid urbanization in developing countries are driving the global gas generator market. However, limited power generation capacity, high maintenance & operating cost and rise in transmission & distribution expenditure may hinder the global gas generator market.

Global Gas Generator Market Segmentation:

The global gas generator market has been segmented on the basis of capacity, end-user and region.

By Power Capacity

> 300 kW

301 kW-1 MW

< 1 MW

By End-User

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Competitive Dashboard:

APR Energy (USA),

Siemens Ltd. (Germany),

General Electric Company (USA),

Aggreko plc (U.K),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Hyosung Corporation (South Korea),

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India) and

Perkins Engines Company Limited (U.K).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global gas generator market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global gas generator market by its power capacity, by end-user, by regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Gas Generator Market, By Power Capacity

4.1 Introduction

4.2 > 300 KW

4.3 301 KW-1 MW

4.4 < 1 MW

5 Global Gas Generator Market, By End-User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Residential

5.3 Commercial & Industrial

5.4 Utility

Continue…

