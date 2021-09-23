Global Aquaculture Products Market Projection, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025
Global aquaculture products market to reach USD 49 billion by 2025. Global aquaculture products market is valued approximately USD 28.09 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising income levels and growing consumption of fish are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of aquaculture products globally.
Global aquaculture products market is significantly driven by growth in aquaculture industry. According to the U.S. Soybean Export Council in July 2018, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reveals that with 5.8% growth rate since 2010, aquaculture continues to grow faster as compared to other food production sectors. In 2016, aquaculture production increase by approximately 4 million tons as compared to 2015 and it expected to reach to around 109 tons by 2030, a growth rate of 37% over 2016. Thus, growth in aquaculture would increase the demand and adoption of aquaculture products thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, government efforts to support aquaculture products offers lucrative growth opportunities for the global Aquaculture products market globally over the forecast period. However, harmful impact on the environment along with the concerns related to food safety are the major factors that impede the growth of global Aquaculture products market.
Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/306177
On the basis of segmentation, the aquaculture products market is segmented into rearing of product, culture, species and production type. The rearing of product segment of global Aquaculture products market is classified into equipment, fertilizers, chemical and pharmaceuticals of which chemical holds the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to rising utility in various sectors such as to treat various diseases and as disinfectants. The culture segment of global aquaculture products market includes marine, fresh water and brackish water. Based on the product type segment, the market is classified into small and medium & large scale of which small-scale is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the government initiatives to promote aquafarmers. On the basis of species segment, the global aquaculture product market is segmented into aquatic plants and aquatic animals.
The regional analysis of aquaculture products market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global aquaculture products market. Major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are growing demand for latest and advanced aquaculture products that helps to product quality output and enhance the efficiency of aquaculture of aquaculture operations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growth in the number of aquaculture production units.
The leading market players include-
Pentair PLC
Akva Group
Xylem Inc.
Aquaculture Equipment Ltd
Aquaculture System Technologies, LLC.
Luxsol
Pioneer Group
CPI Equipment Inc.
Asakua
Frea Aquaculture Solutions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Buy The [email protected]http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/306177
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Rearing of Product Type:
Equipment
Containment Equipment
Water Pumps and Filters
Water Circulating and Aerating Equipment
Cleaning Equipment
Feeders
Others
Chemicals
Fertilizers
Pharmaceuticals
By Culture:
Marine
Fresh water
Brackish water
By Species:
Aquatic Plants
Aquatic Animals
By Production type:
Small-scale
Medium & Large-scale
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ROAPEC
LAMEA
Brazil
Mexico
ROW
Middle East & Africa
Browse The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-aquaculture-products-market-size-study-by-rearing-of-product-type-equipment-fertilizers-chemical-and-pharmaceuticals-culture-marine-fresh-water-and-brackish-water-species-production-type-and-regional-forecasts-2018-2025
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Aquaculture products Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]