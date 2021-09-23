Global Automotive ECU Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive ECU Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An Automotive engine control unit (ECU) is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive ECU in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the automotive ECU industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive ECU production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese automotive ECU industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international automotive ECU large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese automotive ECU market demand is exuberant, providing a good opportunity for the development of automotive ECU market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported equipment.

Although automotive ECU brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Automotive ECU is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 0.7% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 530 Million US$ In 2023, from 510 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BOSCH

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

TRW

Hyundai AUTRON

Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric

UAES

Weifu Group

LinControl

Troiltec

Hitachi Automotive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline Automotive ECU

Diesel Automotive ECU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive ECU Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive ECU, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive ECU, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive ECU, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive ECU market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive ECU sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

