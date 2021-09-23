Global Chemical Catalysts Market Study 2019-2025, by Segment, by Type, by Company, Key Players, Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities
This report studies the Chemical Catalyst market, chemical catalyst is a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction, but is not consumed by the reaction; hence chemical catalyst can be recovered chemically unchanged at the end of the reaction it has been used to speed up, or catalyze.
Currently, there are several producing companies in the world chemical catalyst industry. The main players are BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Clariant AG, Honeywell International and Grace. The global production of chemical catalyst will increase to 145016 MT in 2018 from 113555 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 5.01%.
Chemical catalyst has several types, which include polyolefin catalyst, supported metal catalyst, zeolite catalyst etc. And each type has different chemical reactions and application fields relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of chemical catalyst, the downstream application industries will need more chemical catalyst products. So, chemical catalyst has a huge market potential in the future.
The global Chemical Catalysts market is valued at 5740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chemical Catalysts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Catalysts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE
Johnson Matthey
Clariant AG
Honeywell International
Grace
Evonik Industries
CRI
Sinopec
Lyondell Basell Industries
Albemarle Corporation
Ineos Group AG
JGC Catalysts and Chemicals
Univation Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyolefin Catalyst
Supported Metal Catalyst
Zeolite Catalyst
Other
Segment by Application
Petrochemical Catalyst
Polymerization Catalyst
Fine Chemical Catalyst
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Chemical Catalysts Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Chemical Catalysts Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Chemical Catalysts Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Chemical Catalysts Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Chemical Catalysts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Chemical Catalysts Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chemical Catalysts Business
Chapter Eight: Chemical Catalysts Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Chemical Catalysts Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
