Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Frozen Bakery Products market. Baked products are highly perishable and their attractive declines rapidly within a few hours of being taken from the oven. Freezing is the best known preservation method will significantly extend shelf life while retaining baked goods’ all-important taste, texture and appearance.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Bakery Products in the regions of Europe, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Bakery Products. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global market for frozen bakery products was $26.78 Billion in 2016. In 2016, the European region was the largest market for frozen bakery products. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.. Frozen bakery products allow customers prepare food in a short period of time without requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. Other benefits include less food wastage as stores can bake based on demand, while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved. The wide applicability of these convenience frozen bakery products has led to its propelled growth in the forecast period.

Globally, the Frozen Bakery Products industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Frozen Bakery Products is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Vandemoortele NV, Kellogg Company, Europastry, S.A, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frozen Bakery Products and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 44.45% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Frozen Bakery Products industry because of their market share and technology status of Frozen Bakery Products.

The consumption volume of Frozen Bakery Products is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Frozen Bakery Products industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Frozen Bakery Products is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Although the market competition of Frozen Bakery Products is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Frozen Bakery Products and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Frozen Bakery Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 38500 million US$ in 2024, from 28400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Frozen Bakery Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Nestlé SA

Conagra Brands, Inc

Aryzta AG

Vandemoortele NV

Campbell Soup Co

Lantmannen Unibake International

General Mills Inc

Tyson

Kellogg Company

Flowers Foods Inc

Associated British Foods plc

Europastry, S.A

Harry-Brot GmbH

Agrofert as

Kuchenmeister GmbH

Kobeya

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bread

Pizza

Cake and pastry

Cookies

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Frozen Bakery Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Frozen Bakery Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Frozen Bakery Products in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Frozen Bakery Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Frozen Bakery Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Frozen Bakery Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Frozen Bakery Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Frozen Bakery Products Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Frozen Bakery Products by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Frozen Bakery Products by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Frozen Bakery Products by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Frozen Bakery Products by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Frozen Bakery Products by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Frozen Bakery Products Market Forecast (2019-2024)

