GLOBAL IOT FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IoT Fleet Management – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

IoT Fleet Management Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IoT Fleet Management – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

A fleet management system is formed by the integration of hardware, software, and communication technologies. It provides a platform to fleet operators to efficiently control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing the non-value-added activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior. Other solutions are employed for locational tracking of vehicles, driver navigation assistance, and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standards set by their respective national governments.

The Internet of Things (IoT) helps in smooth connectivity of all the vehicles in a fleet, which not only helps to gain better insight into the driver’s behavior but also assists in monitoring the health of the fleet from any device. Rising demand for fleet safety and data management coupled with the growing need to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and achieve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the adoption of IoT technology in fleet management systems.

The key factors driving the growth of the IoT fleet management market are increased demand for optimized business operations, real-time fleet monitoring, and growing number of government mandates for fleet safety.

Routing management accounted for the largest share of the IoT fleet management market, 38.4% in 2016. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rising global road freight traffic and constant R&D activities to develop innovative products. Also, the continuous R&D activities by fleet solution providers to develop advanced products help the fleet companies to provide the shortest and less crowded route to fleet vehicles to avoid unnecessary overtime cost.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the IoT fleet management market, 38% in 2016. The growth of the IoT fleet management market in this region can be attributed to increasing sales of fleet vehicles, high adoption rate of advanced technological products, and regulatory developments by the government.

The major players who are operating in the IoT fleet management market globally have been profiled thoroughly and competitively in the study across all the give broad geographical regions that are covered under the purview of the report. The competitive analysis of all the market players is inclusive of their recent developments regarding IoT fleet management and the unique business strategies formulized by the companies to compete and retain their position in the global market.

In 2018, the global IoT Fleet Management market size was 3810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Fleet Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Trimble

Omnitracs

Fleetmatics (Verizon)

AT&T

IBM

Teletrac Navman

TomTom

Oracle

Intel

Cisco Systems

Sierra Wireless

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822551-global-iot-fleet-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Application, split into

Routing Management

Tracking and Monitoring

Fuel Management

Remote Diagnostics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Fleet Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Fleet Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3822551-global-iot-fleet-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Routing Management

1.5.3 Tracking and Monitoring

1.5.4 Fuel Management

1.5.5 Remote Diagnostics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Size

2.2 IoT Fleet Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IoT Fleet Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Trimble

12.1.1 Trimble Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.1.4 Trimble Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.2 Omnitracs

12.2.1 Omnitracs Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.2.4 Omnitracs Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

12.3 Fleetmatics (Verizon)

12.3.1 Fleetmatics (Verizon) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.3.4 Fleetmatics (Verizon) Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fleetmatics (Verizon) Recent Development

12.4 AT&T

12.4.1 AT&T Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Teletrac Navman

12.6.1 Teletrac Navman Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.6.4 Teletrac Navman Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Teletrac Navman Recent Development

12.7 TomTom

12.7.1 TomTom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.7.4 TomTom Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Oracle Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.9 Intel

12.9.1 Intel Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.9.4 Intel Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Intel Recent Development

12.10 Cisco Systems

12.10.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IoT Fleet Management Introduction

12.10.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT Fleet Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.11 Sierra Wireless

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3822551

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822551-global-iot-fleet-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025