Global Ladies Handbag Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Ladies handbag is a small kind of bag for women use; it is usually made of leather, and includes totes, shoulder bags, purses and satchels.

Scope of the Report:

Ladies handbag industry is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 22530 million US dollars in 2014. Moreover, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

The Europe is the largest market of ladies handbag, which occupies average 36.55 percent of global ladies handbag procedures per year. It is followed by US and China, which respectively have around 35 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and South America.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of ladies handbag industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of number of procedures. Besides, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of ladies handbag. India is also a rapidly developing economy.

The market of the ladies handbag is growing fast due to people’s more attention on their beauty. At the same time, the practicability of the product also makes great contributions to the development of the ladies handbag.

The practicability market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetration across the globe. Some key players of this market include Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont , Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Septwolves, Fion, Wanlima.

The worldwide market for Ladies Handbag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 27800 million US$ in 2024, from 23900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Ladies Handbag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ladies Handbag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ladies Handbag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ladies Handbag in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ladies Handbag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ladies Handbag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ladies Handbag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ladies Handbag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

