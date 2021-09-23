Global Laser Marking Equipment Market Share Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Laser Marking Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 147 with more than one tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Laser Marking Equipment research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Laser marking is a methods to leave marks on an object, which also includes color change due to chemical/molecular alteration, charring, foaming, melting, ablation, and more. The technique does not involve the use of inks, nor does it involve tool bits which contact the engraving surface and wear out, giving it an advantage over alternative engraving or marking technologies where inks or bit heads have to be replaced regularly.

Laser marking is typically used for processes such as applying labels with bar codes, date codes, QR codes, serial numbers, part numbers or adding copyright / trademarks and logos to a number of different surfaces in many industries. Another popular use is the addition of a date value being added to materials such as metals and plastics; this could be used as a best before date or maintenance due date, etc. Additionally laser marking is useful in the creation of ID and smartcards offering high degrees of fraud prevention. Laser marking offers advantages over other marking methods of mark durability, lower use of consumables, repeatability and reductions in process times. Laser marking is extremely popular in the manufacturing industry and is widely integrated into sub-processes across the production line.

The Laser Marking Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laser Marking Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Coherent

Ipg Photonics

Trumpf

Beamer Laser Marking Systems

Beijing Kaitian Tech

Couth

Epilog Laser

Eurolaser

Foba

Gravotech Marking

Hans Yueming Laser

Han’s Laser Technology Industry

Keyence

Laserstar Technologies

Mecco

Photoscribe Technologies

Rmi Laser

Senfeng Cnc and Laser Technology

Telesis Technologies

Trotec Laser

Tykma Electrox

Universal Laser Systems

Videojet Technologies

Vytek Laser Systems

Wuhan HGlaser Engineering

Laser Marking Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Fiber laser

COâ‚‚ laser

Solid-state laser

Laser Marking Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Industry

Electronics and Semicondutor Industry

Automotive Industry

Metal Industry

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Laser Marking Equipment market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Laser Marking Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Laser Marking Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Laser Marking Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laser Marking Equipment :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Laser Marking Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

