Global Mozzarella Cheese Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market

The global Mozzarella Cheese market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

According to the statistical data, currently Mozzarella Cheese market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand are rapidly growth. As large demand of food products at home and fast-food stores, many companies began to enter the field.

Mozzarella cheese is a soft, unripened cheese variety of the Pasta-filata family which had its origin in the Battipaglia region of Italy. Mozzarella cheese was traditionally made from buffalo milk. It is made all over Italy, in other European countries and USA from cow milk, however the process needs to be modified accordingly.

The finished cheese, lightly salted, is white, soft with a very lively surface sheen and has unique property of stretchability. Mozzarella cheese owes its characteristics mainly to the action of lactic acid on dicalcium-para-caseinate.

Mozzarella cheese is used as a topping on pizza pie owing to its inherent stretching qualities. The popularity of pizza parlour, especially amongst youngsters has boosted the production of Mozzarella cheese.

Each of the Mozzarella Cheese manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Mozzarella Cheese manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Mozzarella Cheese sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Mozzarella Cheese manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arla Food Inc.

Bel Group

Trevisanalat

Granarolo

Saputo Inc.

Groupe Lactalis S.A

Emmi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Processed Mozzarella Cheese

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

This report focuses on Mozzarella Cheese volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mozzarella Cheese market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

As more and more intense competition within the industry, the price of Mozzarella Cheese was increase in past few years. The market has long been stable, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mozzarella Cheese

1.2 Mozzarella Cheese Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

1.2.3 Processed Mozzarella Cheese

1.3 Mozzarella Cheese Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mozzarella Cheese Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3 Global Mozzarella Cheese Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mozzarella Cheese Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mozzarella Cheese Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mozzarella Cheese Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mozzarella Cheese Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mozzarella Cheese Market Concentration Rate

Chapter Three: Global Mozzarella Cheese Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mozzarella Cheese Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mozzarella Cheese Production

3.4.1 North America Mozzarella Cheese Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mozzarella Cheese Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mozzarella Cheese Production

3.5.1 Europe Mozzarella Cheese Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Mozzarella Cheese Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mozzarella Cheese Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mozzarella Cheese Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mozzarella Cheese Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Mozzarella Cheese Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mozzarella Cheese Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mozzarella Cheese Price by Type (2014-2019)

…………………Continued

