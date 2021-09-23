Global Online Dating Services Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Online Dating Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Online Dating Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (MatchPlentyofFishOkCupidZooskeHarmonyJiaYuanBaiHeZheNaiYouYuanNetEase)

Online dating services provide users the ideal platform to interact with the interested people through computer or mobile devices. Online dating services have become extremely credible with increasing number of users accepting the idea of meeting a random stranger through online dating services. Also, the verification processes are tightened due to which there are very few fake profiles, which make online dating service a safe environment for the users.

Scope of the Global Online Dating Services Market Report

This report studies the Online Dating Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Dating Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The majority of online dating services are a freemium model where users get registered and use it for free till the user wants to subscribe to the added benefits of the subscription model. With increasing number of users opting for the subscription model, vendors do not share all their offerings with their users who still use it for free. This has resulted in an extremely low probability of a match for freemium users, which makes them want to opt for a subscription model. With the steady revenue stream offered by the subscription users to the vendor, they are tempted by the idea of tinkering with the matchmaking algorithm, which would enable more users to subscribe to their service.

The global Online Dating Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Dating Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

