Global PEX Pipe Market Sales and Product Demand Analysis 2019

PEX pipe, also known as cross-linked polyethylene pipe, is made of polyethylene material, and the linear molecular structure of polyethylene is transformed into a three-dimensional network structure through physical and chemical methods, thereby improving the performance of polyethylene.

Latin America PEX Pipe (cross-linked polyethylene pipe) industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are six major companies in the Latin America PEX Pipe (cross-linked polyethylene pipe) industry, including Uponor, Rehau, Pexgol, SharkBite, NIBCO and Industrial Blansol. Unonor is the leader with share more than 26% of the Latin America consumption.

PEX Pipe (cross-linked polyethylene pipe) could be applied in many fields, such as building service pipeline systems, hydrothermal heating and cooling systems, domestic water pipelines, etc. Domestic water pipeline is the main application field. In this report, due to the market situation in Latin America, we only make statistics for residential and commercial purposes. In 2018, residential occupied 54% of the Latin America consumption.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Uponor

Rehau

Pexgol

SharkBite

NIBCO

Industrial Blansol

PEX Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

PEX-A

PEX-B

PEX-C

PEX Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global PEX Pipe market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PEX Pipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global PEX Pipe companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of PEX Pipe submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PEX Pipe :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PEX Pipe market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

