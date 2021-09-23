Health Supplements Market Overview Demand, Size, Status, Drivers and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2020

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Health Supplements Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2020. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

The health supplements market in India, which includes nutraceuticals, dietary and protein supplements, is expected to be worth over INR 390 billion by 2020. India currently holds a miniscule share in the global health supplement market, though this is expected to grow in the next three years.

Health Supplements Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Growing awareness about the benefits of protein supplements, coupled with increasing health consciousness among Indians are playing a strong role in the growth of the market. Increasing consumer interest in eating healthy is leading to higher consumption of dietary supplements such as vitamin, mineral, botanical, and protein to meet recommended dietary allowances. Moreover, growth of the e-commerce industry has made protein supplements more accessible. Dedicated online stores that specialize in selling health supplements have been instrumental in widening the product range available in the country, and has increased the penetration of protein supplements to smaller towns and cities.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the global and Indian nutraceuticals market, and current and forecasted market size data over 2015 to 2020

Overview of the dietary supplements market in India, and current and forecasted market size data over 2015 to 2020

Overview of the protein supplements market in India, and current and forecasted market size data over 2015 to 2020

Trade analysis of protein supplements in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive scenario in the market and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Key insights on consumers perception about protein supplements, and their purchasing habits

Get a broad understanding of the nutraceutical, dietary supplements and protein supplements markets in India

Get access to exact numbers, including the growth forecast in global and India markets, market share of the key types of supplements, and more

Gain knowledge about the protein supplement market in India, and make informed decisions involving marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans

Identify key growth drivers in the market and make informed decisions to benefit from them and increase profitability

Understand major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Gain key insights regarding consumers’ purchasing pattern, their preferences, and main factors influencing their decisions

