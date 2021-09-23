Healthcare CMO Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2027 with Leading Players – Recipharm AB, Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Almac

According to the Latest Report on “Healthcare CMO Market to 2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027. A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. this report includes potential opportunities in the cell harvesting industry at the global and regional levels.

Healthcare CMO Market – Global Analysis and Outlook to 2027

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is anticipated to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as an emerging market for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry across the world. The growth is defined by the cost effective manufacturing of the pharmaceutical products and rising healthcare expenditures by the various countries in the region.

The developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Latin America are growing dynamically in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The governments of the respective countries in these regions are supporting through various initiatives, funding, programs and conferences. The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology is driven by the economic, demographic development, rising healthcare expenditures, and improving public-private healthcare funding among the others. Asia Pacific have a great potential to serve the medical device industry. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the developing regions are likely to create growth opportunities for the healthcare CMO market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

The global healthcare CMO market by service was led by pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment was further divided into active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), final dosage form manufacturing and packaging. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held a largest market share of 74.8% of the healthcare CMO market, by service. The segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising demands for the drugs due to the increasing prevalence of the chronic and acute diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures by private, public payers and also by the consumers.

