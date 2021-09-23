Healthcare EDI Market to 2025: Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, ZirMed Inc., Optum, Inc., The SSI Group, LLC, Dell Inc., Cognizant, Experian plc, and SYNNEX

Regulations for transaction processes, increasing need to curtail healthcare costs, and government support for healthcare information technology (HCIT) is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Moreover, increase in outsourcing of EDI services and introduction of new guidelines to implement EDI solutions are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of healthcare EDI market during the forecast period.

The Healthcare EDI Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) helps to manage patient’s medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record which are considered as very important data in the healthcare sector. Some of the major applications of healthcare EDI systems are insurance & reimbursement data management, medical & dental patient database management, and clinical trials & regulatory data management.

The key players influencing the market Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, ZirMed Inc., Optum, Inc., The SSI Group, LLC, Dell Inc., Cognizant, Experian plc, and SYNNEX Corporation.

The “Global Healthcare EDI Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare EDI industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare EDI market with detailed market segmentation by component, delivery mode, transaction type, end user, and geography. The global healthcare EDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America is anticipated to hold largest share of the healthcare EDI market, followed by Europe due to presence of the advanced healthcare infrastructure along with good adoption of technological networks and growing geriatric population. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to increasing need to manage large volume of patient data, and execution of HCIT programs in India, Japan, and Australia.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry overview and forecast of the global healthcare EDI market based on component, delivery mode, transaction type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare EDI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.