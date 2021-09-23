Healthcare Payer Services Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- United HealthCare Services, Anthem, Aetna, Accenture, Cognizant and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Healthcare Payer Services Market



Services that is convenient for patients paying for their medical bills.

The high growth is anticipated on account of the increasing demand for advanced technologies to operate business process services in a cost-effective way through the implementation of various engagement and contract models.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Payer Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

United HealthCare Services,

Anthem,

Aetna,

Accenture,

Cognizant

Xerox

Genpact

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BPO

ITO

KPO

Market segment by Application, split into

Claims Management Services

Integrated Front Office Service and Back Office Operations

Member Management Services

Provider Management Services

Billing and Accounts Management Services

Analytics And Fraud Management Services

HR Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Payer Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Payer Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



