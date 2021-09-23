In-flight Catering Services Market Business Growth, Future Scope and Top Key Players: DNATA, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, Gate Gourmet, Journey Group, LSG Sky Chefs

Global In-flight Catering Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

In-flight Catering Services is a meal served to passengers on board a commercial airliner. These meals are prepared by specialist airline catering services and normally served to passengers using an airline service trolley.

This report studies the In-flight Catering Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-flight Catering Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

These meals vary widely in quality and quantity across different airline companies and classes of travel. They range from a simple snack or beverage in short-haul economy class to a seven-course gourmet meal in a first class long-haul flight.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: DNATA, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, Gate Gourmet, Journey Group, LSG Sky Chefs, Newrest Catering, SAAC, SATS

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of In-flight Catering Services.

Market Segment by Type, covers

In-house

Outsource

Hotels

Small Caterers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Low Cost Flight

Full Service Flight

Private Aircraft

