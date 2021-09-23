Innovative Report on Biometrics as a Service Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019 – 2025 with Top Players Like Aware, Accenture PLC, BioID, Certibio, Fulcrum Biometrics, HYPR Corporation, Iritech, Leidos

The Biometrics as a Service is used for the authentication and identification of persons with the help of their behavioral and biological characteristics. It provides the solution to safeguard that the services are retrieved only by genuine users primarily with the support of facial recognition, and microphones for voice capturing purposes. Some of the major drivers of biometrics as a service market are growing demand for cost-effective solutions to access advanced biometrics competences and mounting adoption of cloud-based services.

The growing Security of Biometric Data Stored on Cloud and integration of biometrics-as-a-service into the existing systems are the factors which may hamper the biometrics as a service market. However, the mounting demand in e-commerce, growing usage of mobile devices, and rising awareness for security are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for biometrics as a service market in the forecast period.

Top key players influencing the market: Aware, Inc., Accenture PLC, BioID, Certibio, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, HYPR Corporation, Iritech, Inc., Leidos, M2SYS Technology, and SmilePass among others.

As leading companies in Biometrics as a Service market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global Biometrics as a Service market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Biometrics as a Service market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Biometrics as a Service market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Biometrics as a Service market?

Biometrics as a Service Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

