IoT in Portable Water Monitoring 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
IoT in Portable Water Monitoring Market 2019
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
Environmental monitoring applications of the IoT typically use sensors to assist in environmental protection by monitoring air or water quality, atmospheric or soil conditions. The IoT in potable water monitoring helps in collecting real-time information regarding the water quality at remote locations.
In 2018, the global IoT in Portable Water Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Portable Water Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Portable Water Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE
Libelium
Trimble
Valarm
A.T.E
SenseGrow
Semtech
Tibbo
Bacsoft
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Service
Market analysis by market
Chemical Testing
Physical Testing
Biological Testing
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Portable Water Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Portable Water Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Rest of World
9 International Players Profiles
10 Market Dynamics
11 Key Findings in This Report
12 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
