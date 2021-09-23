IT Consulting Services Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023 | Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, HP, CGI, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young

Global IT Consulting Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

IT consulting is a field of activity that focuses on advising organizations on how best to use information technology (IT) in achieving their business objectives.

This report studies the IT Consulting Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Consulting Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The IT aspects of consulting services can be segmented into three: Operations (to achieve cost savings and robustness by improving efficiency through the adoption of technology), security (to prevent unauthorized access to information), and strategy (to achieve agility and optimize use of resources by effectively synchronizing business and IT objectives).

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, HP, CGI, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Consulting Services.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Operations Consulting

Security Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME

Enterprise

Government

Table of Content:

1 IT Consulting Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Deloitte

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Deloitte IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 HP

3 Global IT Consulting Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America IT Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe IT Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific IT Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America IT Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue IT Consulting Services by Countries

10 Global IT Consulting Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global IT Consulting Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

