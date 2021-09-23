IT Security Spending Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Check Point Software, Cisco, EMC, Fortinet and more…
A new market study, titled “Global IT Security Spending Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
IT Security Spending Market
IT security is the practice of preventing unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, inspection, recording or destruction of information. To standardize this discipline, academics and professionals collaborate and seek to set basic guidance, policies, and industry standards on password, antivirus software, firewall, encryption software, legal liability and user/administrator training standards. This standardization may be further driven by a wide variety of laws and regulations that affect how data is accessed, processed, stored, and transferred. The increasing use of mobile devices and cloud servers to store sensitive data and the subsequent rise in technologically sophisticated cyber criminals threatening to steal that data have accelerated growth in the IT Security Consulting industry. This industry offers managed IT security services, such as firewalls, intrusion prevention, security threat analysis, proactive security vulnerability and penetration testing and incident preparation and response, which includes IT forensics.
This report focuses on the global IT Security Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Security Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems
EMC
Fortinet
Juniper Networks
McAfee
Palo Alto Networks
Symantec
Trend Micro
Akamai Technologies
Avast Software
AVG Technologies
Barracuda Networks
Citrix Systems
Dell SonicWALL
F5 Networks
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Imperva
Microsoft
Panda Security
Radware
Sophos
Trustwave Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Internet security
Endpoint security
Wireless security
Network security
Cloud security
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Military and Denfense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Security Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Security Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
