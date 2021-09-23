IT Security Spending Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Check Point Software, Cisco, EMC, Fortinet and more…

A new market study, titled “Global IT Security Spending Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

IT Security Spending Market



IT security is the practice of preventing unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, inspection, recording or destruction of information. To standardize this discipline, academics and professionals collaborate and seek to set basic guidance, policies, and industry standards on password, antivirus software, firewall, encryption software, legal liability and user/administrator training standards. This standardization may be further driven by a wide variety of laws and regulations that affect how data is accessed, processed, stored, and transferred. The increasing use of mobile devices and cloud servers to store sensitive data and the subsequent rise in technologically sophisticated cyber criminals threatening to steal that data have accelerated growth in the IT Security Consulting industry. This industry offers managed IT security services, such as firewalls, intrusion prevention, security threat analysis, proactive security vulnerability and penetration testing and incident preparation and response, which includes IT forensics.

This report focuses on the global IT Security Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Security Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

EMC

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec

Trend Micro

Akamai Technologies

Avast Software

AVG Technologies

Barracuda Networks

Citrix Systems

Dell SonicWALL

F5 Networks

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Imperva

Microsoft

Panda Security

Radware

Sophos

Trustwave Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internet security

Endpoint security

Wireless security

Network security

Cloud security

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Industrial

Military and Denfense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Security Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Security Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



