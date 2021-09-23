IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics 2019 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2025
With its capital-intensive equipment, strict temperature requirements, and energy dependence, the cold chain has always been a demanding logistics segment. Now the sector is grappling with additional challenges—from increases in the sensitivity, quality standards, and volume of many of its goods, to continually mounting regulations.
The cold chain also faces many of the same issues challenging the entire supply chain: serving the global market, driving out costs, becoming more strategic, and addressing capacity and resource constraints, all while managing the exacting needs of the sector’s precious cargo—primarily food and pharmaceutical products. In order to handle better in the heated competition and ever-changing market and take the upper hand of the competition, modern information technology is widely utilized in the cold chain management to strengthen the weakness of supply chain, improve operating efficiency, reduce operating costs and establish quick response strategies.
In 2018, the global IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
AT&T
Cisco
SAP
Oracle
BT9
Gemalto
IBM
Infosys
ORBCOMM
Siemens
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Vitria
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Airline Logistics
Ship Logistics
Truck Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
