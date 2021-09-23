Know the latest trends in Diabetic Footwear Market | Global industry analysis and forecast
The global diabetic footwear market size is expected to reach $8,148 million in 2023 from $4,994 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of diabetic footwear market is influenced by the rise in prevalence of diabetes, which results in increased expenditure toward the diabetes treatment, growth in population in the developing countries, and the increase in per capita income of individuals. However, lack of knowledge in terms of use of diabetic footwear and counselling for proper foot care is expected to restrain the growth of the global diabetes footwear market share.
Key players profiled in the report include Podartis Srl (Italy), Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), I-Runner (U.S.), Pilgrim Shoes (U.S.), and Drew Ventures, Inc. (U.S)
The diabetic footwear market is segmented on the basis of type of distribution channel, end user, footwear, and geography. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into online platforms, specialty stores, footwear stores, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into women and men. Online platform is expected to gain increased market share, owing to the increase in penetration in terms of internet & smartphones and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Based on footwear, the market is divided into shoes, sandals, and slippers.
Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Production and availability of innovative and new diabetic shoes in the U.S. boost the growth of North America diabetes footwear market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging countries, such as China and India, is expected to surge the demand for diabetic shoes in Asia-Pacific.
In addition, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The Diabetic footwear market is witnessing growth in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific due to the rising diabetic population, increase in disposable income and growing awareness about the diabetic footwear. The countries such as Japan and China are contributing more in the diabetic footwear market due to the high old age population which is high risk diabetic population. For instance, about 26% of Japans population is 60 years and above, and are more prone to diabetes. Therefore, companies have started investing in the diabetics footwear market.
