Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market by Technique, Type, End-User | Technology Prospects, Assessment Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Major Suppliers | Global Industry Forecast to 2027

Market Overview

The liquid chromatography instruments market is growing mainly due to rising technological advancements. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the liquid chromatography instruments market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Liquid chromatography (LC) is an analytical chromatographic technique that is useful for separating ions or molecules that are dissolved in a solvent. Instrumentation for simple liquid chromatography consists of a column with a fritted bottom that holds a motionless phase in equilibrium with a solvent. Conventional LC is commonly used in preparative scale work to purify and isolate some components of a mixture. It is also used in ultra-trace separations where small disposable columns are used once and then discarded. Analytical separations of solutions for detection or quantification typically use more sophisticated high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) instruments. HPLC instruments use a pump to force the mobile phase through and provide higher resolution and faster analysis time.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1058

Key Players:

Agilent Technology

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Phenomenex

Shimadzu Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Waters Corporation

are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the liquid chromatography instruments market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Segmentation:

The global liquid chromatography instruments market has been segmented on the basis of technique, type, and end users.

By mode of technique, the global liquid chromatography instruments market has been segmented into UHPLC, HPLC, FPLC, LPLC, and others.

By mode of type, the global liquid chromatography instruments market has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services.

By mode of end-users, the global liquid chromatography instruments market has been segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, agriculture industry, hospitals, and others.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the liquid chromatography instruments market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, the American region is considered to occupy the largest market share owing to the presence of North America. The dominance in this region is attributed to the rising funding and investment by the government for R&D activities. However, the market in the U.S. is likely to decline in the coming years due to its market maturity. The European region is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 7.8% and is slowly catching up with the American market.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the appraisal period and is considered to show a healthy growth owing to the expansion of chromatography companies in regions of China, India, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam. Moreover, prominent pharmaceutical companies are continuously outsourcing their drug and development services which is favoring the Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market growth in this region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future:

Office No. 528,

Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra,

India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]