Men’s Underwear – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
New Study On “2018-2025 Men’s Underwear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
In 2017, the global Men’s Underwear market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men’s Underwear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3600264-global-men-s-underwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report studies the global market size of Men’s Underwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Men’s Underwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Men’s Underwear market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Men’s Underwear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Men’s Underwear include
Levi’s
Hanes
Gildan
Calvin Klein
Fruit of the Loom
adidas
Hanes Ultimate
KAYIZU
Neleus
Klein
Market Size Split by Type
Boxers
Briefs
Boxer Briefs
Trunks
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Teens
Adults
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Men’s Underwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Men’s Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Men’s Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Men’s Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Men’s Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3600264-global-men-s-underwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Men’s Underwear Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Boxers
1.4.3 Briefs
1.4.4 Boxer Briefs
1.4.5 Trunks
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Teens
1.5.3 Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size
2.1.1 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Men’s Underwear Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Men’s Underwear Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Men’s Underwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Men’s Underwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Men’s Underwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Men’s Underwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Men’s Underwear Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Men’s Underwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Men’s Underwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Men’s Underwear Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Men’s Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Men’s Underwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Men’s Underwear Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Men’s Underwear Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Sales by Type
4.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue by Type
4.3 Men’s Underwear Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Men’s Underwear Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Men’s Underwear by Countries
6.1.1 North America Men’s Underwear Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Men’s Underwear Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Men’s Underwear by Type
6.3 North America Men’s Underwear by Application
6.4 North America Men’s Underwear by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Men’s Underwear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Men’s Underwear Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Men’s Underwear by Type
7.3 Europe Men’s Underwear by Application
7.4 Europe Men’s Underwear by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Underwear by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Underwear Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Underwear Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Underwear by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Men’s Underwear by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Men’s Underwear by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Men’s Underwear by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Men’s Underwear Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Men’s Underwear Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Men’s Underwear by Type
9.3 Central & South America Men’s Underwear by Application
9.4 Central & South America Men’s Underwear by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Underwear by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Underwear Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Underwear Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
email us here
[“facebook”, “twitter”, “linkedin”]