mHealth Market growing promptly with Top Key Players as LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc.

The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

mHealth is referred to the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other wireless infrastructure. mHealth allows the education and awareness, remote monitoring, diagnostic and treatment support and other services.

The global mhealth market is a mature market which is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

Some of the key players operating in the mHealth market include,

LifeWatch

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

athenahealth Inc.

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Cisco Systems Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Masimo

AgaMatrix Inc.

The object of developing mhealth services is to support the long-distance clinical health care, patient & professional health-related education, public health and health administration, the wireless and electronic information and telecommunications technologies are developed. These advanced and innovative technologies known as mhealth that include live video-conferencing, store-and-forward imaging, streaming media, mobile health, terrestrial & wireless communications and the internet.

Major Points from Table of Content

Introduction Key Take ways Research Methodology mHealth Market Landscape mHealth Market – Key Market Dynamics mHealth Market – Global Market Analysis mHealth Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type mHealth Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Architecture mHealth Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application mHealth Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – End User mHealth Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Allergan Plc Appendix

