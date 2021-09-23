Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Growth to 2020 – Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Bank AG (acquired by BPCE Group), N26, Pockit

The report on “Neo and Challenger Bank Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Neo and Challenger Bank Market is registering a CAGR of 50.6% during the forecast period 2016-2020. Neo and challenger bank market has witnessed healthy growth rate in terms of customer base over the past few years, and is expected to witness optimistic growth in the near future.

The global market is driven by factors such as government regulations, convenience offered to consumers, and low interest rates as compared to traditional banks. However, acquisition of customers and profitability are major challenges faced by these banks. Increase in penetration of smartphone and internet in the emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Recent approvals of MYBank and WeBank by the Chinese authorities have provided opportunities to digital-only banks to expand their presence in China.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Atom Bank Plc, Movencorp Inc., Simple Finance Technology Corporation (acquired by BBVA), Fidor Bank AG (acquired by BPCE Group), N26, Pockit Limited, UBank, Monzo Bank Limited, MyBank (Alibaba Group), WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Holvi Bank, Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque

BY BANK TYPE

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

BY COUNTRY

U.S.

Germany

UK

China

Australia

Key Benefits of the Report



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the neo and challenger bank market across major countries as well as the projections of customer base for the forecast period.

The projections in the report are based on analysis of the current market trends and highlights the market potential for the period of 2016-2020 in terms of customer base.

The report conducts extensive analysis of the market by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in the market.

