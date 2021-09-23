New reports unveils more details about SaaS-based SCM | Key Players – Accenture, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis

SaaS-based SCM provides a complete solution package of various software and services, including professional and managed services, to augment several supply chain needs such as integrated planning, inventory optimization, operation forecasting, and many others. Moreover, cost-saving deployment models, such as hybrid and public clouds, have given rise to the adoption of SaaS-based SCM solution among various user groups including SMEs and large enterprises.

Growth in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, technology progress in supply chain industry, and increase in ICT expenditure drive the SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concern over cloud deployment is expected to hinder the SaaS-based SCM market growth.

The global SaaS-based SCM market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid deployment. By user type, it is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The industry vertical segment includes consumer goods, retail, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics & transportation, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global SaaS-based SCM market include Accenture, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

SMEs

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transportation

Others

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global SaaS-based SCM market.

In-depth analysis is conducted based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.

