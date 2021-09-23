Nurse Call Systems Market Estimated to Reach at $ $1,972 million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%

The report on “Nurse Call Systems Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market accounted for $1,114 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $ $1,972 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow.

The global nurse call systems market include rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases and large pool of geriatric population. In addition, growth in government healthcare expenditure, technological advancements to improve efficacy & safety of the patients, and diverse uses of nurse call systems such as integration with other departments (administration, canteen, and housekeeping) of hospital and texting capabilities to distribute task (call for blanket, food, carrying patients, and others) among hospital staff are expected to fuel the market growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative growth opportunities to the nurse call systems market players. However, stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

Nurse Call Systems Market By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems



Nurse Call Systems Market By Equipment

Button Systems

Intercom Systems

Mobile Systems

Integration Communication Systems

Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to enable the stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by technology and application helps understand various trends and prevailing opportunities in the market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the main opportunities in these geographies.

The key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

