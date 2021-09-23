Online Hyperlocal Services Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Delivery HeroHandyInstacartUber TechnologiesAirtaskerANI TechnologiesAskForTaskCLEANLYCode.orgGoogleGrouponAlfred ClubIbibogroupLaurel & WolfMAKEMYTRIPMentorMobMyCleanNextagPaintzenPriceGrabber.comSERVIZServiceWhaleSwiggyTaskbobTaskEasy)

Online hyperlocal services refer to online business models that cater to consumers in specifically defined geographic locations that are under the reach of their regional service providers’ presence. These business models portfolio include restaurant food deliveries, superstores & hypermarkets grocery deliveries, logistic services, and home utility services such as laundry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical repairing, and personal tutors. Growth of this industry is predominantly reliant on websites and application platforms, in addition to availability of GPS technologies.

Scope of the Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Report

This report studies the Online Hyperlocal Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Hyperlocal Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Hyperlocal service providers are offering both the benefits to consumers by providing convenience of online shopping and, trust and faith of local retail shops. Additionally, due to better customer reach and potential opportunity in untapped market, online hyperlocal service providers are ramping up their operations in order increase its customer base and create more employment opportunities for the local workforce.

The global Online Hyperlocal Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Hyperlocal Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Segment by Type

Food ordering

Grocery ordering

Home utility services marketplaces

Logistics service providers

Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Business

Some of the Points cover in Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Online Hyperlocal Services Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Online Hyperlocal Services Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Online Hyperlocal Services Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Online Hyperlocal Services Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

