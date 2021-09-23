Paints Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025
Global Paints Market
“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Paints Market” Forecast to 2025
The global Paints market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Paints volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paints market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Paints and coatings are not only used to enhance the aesthetic value of the substrate but also offer various functional benefits such as anti-skid, insulation, conduction, reflection, and light absorption.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Jotun
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams Company
3M
Asian Paints
Axalta Coating Systems
DAW
H.B. Fuller
Hempel
Henkel
KANSAI PAINT
Masco
NIPPON PAINT
RPM International
Sika
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resins
Epoxy Resins
Alkyd Resins
Polyurethane Resins
Segment by Application
Architectural
Industrial
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Paints Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Paints Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Paints Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Paints Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Paints Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Paints Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paints Business
Chapter Eight: Paints Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Paints Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
