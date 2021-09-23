PERSONALIZATION ENGINES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Crowd Newswire – May 3, 2019

Personalization enginesapply context about individual users and their circumstances to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels in support of three use cases — marketing, digital commerce and customer experience. These personalized interactions can increase conversion, marketing effectiveness and customer satisfaction, thereby improving business results. Personalization engines are sold as stand-alone software or can be embedded in web content management, content marketing, multichannel marketing hubs and digital commerce platforms. This market focuses only on vendors who offer personalization engines as stand-alone solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personalization Engines market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Personalization Engines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personalization Engines market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Personalization Engines value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Marketing

Digital Commerce

Customer Experience

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712852-global-personalization-engines-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Acquia

Adobe

BloomReach

Boxever

Certona

Dynamic Yield

Emarsys

Episerver

Evergage

IBM

IgnitionOne

Monetate

Oracle

Qubit

Reflektion

RichRelevance

SAS

Strands

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personalization Engines market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Personalization Engines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personalization Engines players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personalization Engines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Personalization Engines Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personalization Engines Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Personalization Engines Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Personalization Engines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 Personalization Engines Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Personalization Engines Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Personalization Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Personalization Engines Segment by Application

2.4.1 Marketing

2.4.2 Digital Commerce

2.4.3 Customer Experience

2.5 Personalization Engines Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Personalization Engines Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Personalization Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Personalization Engines by Players

3.1 Global Personalization Engines Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Personalization Engines Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Personalization Engines Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Personalization Engines Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Acquia

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.1.3 Acquia Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Acquia News

11.2 Adobe

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.2.3 Adobe Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Adobe News

11.3 BloomReach

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.3.3 BloomReach Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BloomReach News

11.4 Boxever

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.4.3 Boxever Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Boxever News

11.5 Certona

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.5.3 Certona Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Certona News

11.6 Dynamic Yield

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.6.3 Dynamic Yield Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Dynamic Yield News

11.7 Emarsys

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Personalization Engines Product Offered

11.7.3 Emarsys Personalization Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Emarsys News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712852-global-personalization-engines-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Information:

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)