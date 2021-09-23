Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Business Analysis 2019: R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements By 2023

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market – Overview

Few of the major market growth factors are the globally growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of target diseases, surging number of industry-academia collaborations and clinical studies and increasing technological advancements in platelet aggregometers such as 96-well plate-based aggregometry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the worldwide population aged 60 years and above was 962.0 million, which is projected to increase to more than 2.0 billion by 2050 and further would reach to 3.1 billion by 2100.

The Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market held a market value of USD 215.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. Platelet aggregation is the platelet-to-platelet adhesion in the blood to form blood clots.

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the foremost players in the Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market are Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sentinel CH. SpA, Sysmex Corporation, Werfen, Helena Laboratories, Bio/Data Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, AggreDyne, Inc., Haemochrom Diagnostica GmbH, and Pathway Diagnostics Limited.

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market – Segmentation

The Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market has been segmented into product, application, and end user.

By product, the market has been segmented into systems, reagents, and consumables and accessories.

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into clinical applications and research applications. The clinical applications segment is further sub-segmented into cardiovascular applications, orthopedic applications, and others.

Based on end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, and others.

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The global platelet aggregation devices market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the Americas is likely to spearhead the global platelet aggregation devices market. This is due to the presence of device manufacturers, rising prevalence of orthopedic, urological, and bleeding disorders, surging number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increasing incidence of blood disorders. For instance, as per the data provided by the National Hemophilia Foundation, currently, hemophilia A occurs in 1 in 5,000 live male births in US which is about four times as common as hemophilia B. At present, the number of individuals suffering from hemophilia in the US is around 20,000.

Europe is also expected to hold substantial market share over the forecast period due to large population base which is suffering from cardiovascular diseases, neoplasms, and strokes, the domicile of device manufacturers such as Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sentinel CH. SpA, and Haemochrom Diagnostica GmbH and the development of affordable platelet function tests by the manufacturers.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases and platelet disorders, and rising incidences of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global platelet aggregation devices market. Additionally, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle East region due to improving quality healthcare in the Middle East.

