Proximity Marketing Market Tools Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018–2025

The Proximity Marketing Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2025 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Proximity Marketing Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Global Proximity Marketing Market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 113.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The proximity marketing has brought an era of wireless networking in action as it facilitates to establish a network wherein individuals can have an access to any kind of information. Proximity marketing attracts customers as it establishes a network between the professional and customers as it provides them with necessary information available to facilitate a convenient purchase. Proximity marketing also reduces the economic pressure and builds automated fundamental marketing strategies.

Growing adoption of smartphones and proximity marketing facilitating the use of spatial data and analytical tool is driving the market. Apart from this, lack of awareness among the end users might hamper the overall market at a global status as it is a newly developed domain to ensure customer convenience.

The Global Proximity Marketing Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Qualcomm, Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Apple Inc., Google Inc., Scanbuy Inc., Proxama Plc, Roximity Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Unacast Inc., Estimote Inc., Shopkick, Swirl Networks Inc., Inmarket Llc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

As a part of market estimation, the study also comprises a list of tables and figures for the Global Proximity Marketing Market which focuses on the constructive knowledge essential for companies or individuals interested in the market study report. As a part of market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis on the basis of type, industry application and geography.

On the basis of type, the Global Proximity Marketing Market can be categorized into four sections; location, technology, component, and application. This market study analyses the industry for proximity marketing based on these divisions. The proximity marketing locations are divided into indoor proximity marketing and outdoor proximity marketing. The industry is then sectioned by technology which includes WI-FI, blue beacons, near field communication, GPS Geofencing and others. The industry is also divided into component which includes hardware, software and service as well as by application which includes retail and e-commerce, healthcare, infrastructural, banking, financial services and insurance and others. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market due to the presence of numerous developing countries in this region along with their emerging markets. The Chinese market has a major share in this region.

