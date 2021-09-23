Quantum Computing in Aerospace and Defense Market – Size Outlook and Opportunities 2019 – 2024

Global Quantum Computing in Aerospace & Defense Market Research Report: Information by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Quantum Key Distribution [QKD], Quantum Cryptanalysis, and Quantum Sensing), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2024

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing in the military. Systems integrated with AI and quantum computing are expected to strengthen military prowess by providing capabilities such as enhanced security to critical military infrastructure. Moreover, high military expenditure in various countries such as the US, China, and Saudi Arabia is expected to positively influence market growth during the forecast period.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7788

The use of quantum computing by militaries is expected to enhance the security of battlefield communication. Moreover, naval forces are expected to benefit from quantum computing as they could navigate in the ocean undetected. Research centers in Canada are currently working on technology such as quantum radar which is expected to help the military detect threats over large distances.

Chinese research groups have also been working on quantum technology in recent years. Researchers have built a satellite using QKD that is capable of sending quantum encrypted messages over long distances.

The global quantum computing in aerospace & defense market is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period. Various countries such as the US and China are investing significantly in the development of quantum computing technologies. Moreover, high military investments in various regions are expected to drive market growth during the review period.

Quantum computing offers several advantages over traditional computing such as synchronization of weapon systems platforms which could provide a strategic edge to the military. Quantum computers can process large amounts of data which can help militaries develop war strategies and efficient communication networks to improve defense operations.

Intended Audience:

Computer hardware solutions providers

Law enforcement agencies

Defense organizations

Government authorities

Defense companies

Research institutes

Regulatory bodies

Key Players:

The key players in the global quantum computing in aerospace & defense market are D-Wave Systems Inc. (US), Qxbranch LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd (UK), 1qb Information Technologies Inc. (Canada), QC Ware Corp. (US), Magiq Technologies Inc. (US), Station Q-Microsoft Corporation (US), and Rigetti Computing (US).

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation and validation from an in-house data repository, and statistical modeling tools.

Key Insights:

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/quantum-computing-aerospace-defense-market-7788

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

The MRFR team has the supreme objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]