Seafood Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global market size of Seafood in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Seafood in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Seafood market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Seafood market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Seafood market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Seafood include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Seafood include
Grupo Freiremar
HIRO
Lee Fishing Company
Leigh Fisheries
Marine Harvest
Morrisons
Seattle Fish Company
Tesco
True World Foods
All Seas Wholesale
Austevoll Seafood Group
Faroe Seafood
Fresh Catch
Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group
Grieg Seafood
Metro Seafood
Midseas
Ocean Fresh Seafoods
Ocean Develop Seafoods
Pescafresh
PJ’S Seafood
Surapon Foods
Tassal Group
Trident Seafoods
Tropic Star Seafood
Zhuxian Seafood Processing
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3518267-global-seafood-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market Size Split by Type
Fish
Shellfish
Aquatic Plants and Microphytes
Market Size Split by Application
Home
Commercial
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3518267-global-seafood-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Seafood Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Seafood Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fish
1.4.3 Shellfish
1.4.4 Aquatic Plants and Microphytes
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Seafood Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Seafood Market Size
2.1.1 Global Seafood Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Seafood Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Seafood Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Seafood Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Seafood Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Seafood Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Seafood Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Seafood Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Seafood Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Seafood Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Seafood Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Seafood Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Seafood Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Seafood Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Seafood Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Seafood Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Seafood Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Grupo Freiremar
11.1.1 Grupo Freiremar Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.1.4 Seafood Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 HIRO
11.2.1 HIRO Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.2.4 Seafood Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Lee Fishing Company
11.3.1 Lee Fishing Company Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.3.4 Seafood Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Leigh Fisheries
11.4.1 Leigh Fisheries Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.4.4 Seafood Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Marine Harvest
11.5.1 Marine Harvest Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.5.4 Seafood Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Morrisons
11.6.1 Morrisons Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.6.4 Seafood Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Seattle Fish Company
11.7.1 Seattle Fish Company Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.7.4 Seafood Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Tesco
11.8.1 Tesco Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Seafood
11.8.4 Seafood Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com