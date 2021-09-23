SERVICE DESK SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Service desk software solutions are computer programs that make the service desk function more efficient and effective. A service desk — a call center, contact center, or help desk — is a single point of contact for all users’ IT requests and requirements.
In 2017, the global Service Desk Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Service Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Samanage
Freshservice
ManageEngine ServiceDesk
JIRA Service Desk
Zendesk
Track-It!
BMC Remedy 9
Cherwell IT Service Management
Agiloft
Re:Desk
ServiceNow
GoToAssist
Spiceworks
EasyVista
Wolken
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3518271-global-service-desk-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
IT support
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Service Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Service Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3518271-global-service-desk-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 IT support
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size
2.2 Service Desk Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Service Desk Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Service Desk Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Service Desk Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Service Desk Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Samanage
12.1.1 Samanage Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Samanage Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Samanage Recent Development
12.2 Freshservice
12.2.1 Freshservice Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Freshservice Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Freshservice Recent Development
12.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk
12.3.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development
12.4 JIRA Service Desk
12.4.1 JIRA Service Desk Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 JIRA Service Desk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 JIRA Service Desk Recent Development
12.5 Zendesk
12.5.1 Zendesk Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Zendesk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Zendesk Recent Development
12.6 Track-It!
12.6.1 Track-It! Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Track-It! Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Track-It! Recent Development
12.7 BMC Remedy 9
12.7.1 BMC Remedy 9 Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 BMC Remedy 9 Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BMC Remedy 9 Recent Development
12.8 Cherwell IT Service Management
12.8.1 Cherwell IT Service Management Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Cherwell IT Service Management Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cherwell IT Service Management Recent Development
12.9 Agiloft
12.9.1 Agiloft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Agiloft Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Agiloft Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com