Smart Home as a Service Market Demand and Key Players by 2025: AT&T, CenturyLink, Johnson Controls, The ADT Corporation, Vivint, Charter Communications
Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Smart home as a service solutions not only enable users manage entertainment and other electronic appliances remotely, they also help customers keep a tab on the energy consumption. In addition, the rising demand for advanced security and surveillance has created an environment supporting strong growth of the global smart home as a service market.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T, CenturyLink, Johnson Controls, The ADT Corporation, Vivint, Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia), Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Integrated Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Security and Access
Lighting and Window
Audio-Visual and Entertainment
Energy Management and Climate
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 CenturyLink
12.2.1 CenturyLink Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CenturyLink Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls
12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.4 The ADT Corporation
