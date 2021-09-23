Smart Materials Market illuminated by new report – key player AMETEK, CTS Corporation, Harris Corporation, LORD Corporation and TDK

Smart materials are designed to respond suitably to an external stimuli such as temperature, stress, moisture, pH, electric field, and magnetic field. Smart materials possess one or more properties that can be changed significantly in a controlled manner. Some examples of smart materials include shape memory alloys, photovoltaic materials, halochromic materials, and temperature responsive polymers.

The global smart materials market is anticipated to witness major growth in the forecast period on account of upsurge in demand for sensors and actuators in consumer goods and electronics and aerospace & defense. Moreover, automotive industry is shifting towards smart vehicles to replace conventional materials in automobiles. The smart materials market has high potential and investments by top market players in R&D would witness major growth opportunities in the forecast period.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Materials market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Smart Materials market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Smart Materials market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The global smart materials market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. Based product type, the market is segmented as piezoelectric materials, electro-rheostatic, magneto-rheostatic, shape memory materials, smart fluids, smart hydrogels, electrochromic materials and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as actuators & motors, sensors, transducers, structural materials, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial, defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronic and healthcare.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the smart materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart materials market.

