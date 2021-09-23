Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.
Ecessa Corporations
CloudGenix
Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc
Aryaka Networks, Inc.
CloudGenix, Inc.
Elfiq Networks, Inc.
Peplink
Versa Networks
Saicom
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3518293-global-software-defined-wide-area-network-sd-wan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
On Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3518293-global-software-defined-wide-area-network-sd-wan
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 On Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size
2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.
12.2.1 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.2.4 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Ecessa Corporations
12.3.1 Ecessa Corporations Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.3.4 Ecessa Corporations Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Ecessa Corporations Recent Development
12.4 CloudGenix
12.4.1 CloudGenix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.4.4 CloudGenix Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CloudGenix Recent Development
12.5 Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
12.5.1 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.5.4 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Citrix Systems, Inc
12.6.1 Citrix Systems, Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.6.4 Citrix Systems, Inc Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Citrix Systems, Inc Recent Development
12.7 Aryaka Networks, Inc.
12.7.1 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.7.4 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Recent Development
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com