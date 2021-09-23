Spinal Implants and Devices Market Research Report | Size Grows at CAGR of 4.6% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis by 2022

The global spinal implants and devices market was worth $9,741 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $13,384 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the study period. Spinal implants and devices are used to treat spinal deformities such as spinal stenosis and isthmic spondylolisthesis. Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgery techniques, and upsurge in incidence rate of spinal disorders are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in spinal fusion implants fuel this growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to impede the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Alphatec Spine, Inc.,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson),

Exactech, Inc.,

Globus Medical, Inc.,

Medtronic plc,

NuVasive, Inc.,

Orthofix International N.V.,

Stryker Corporation,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years of age. With age, changes occur in the structure of the spine, such as the band of the tissue that supports the spine gets thick, bones and joints get bigger, thus leading to the most common cause of spinal impairment. According to Eurostat, on January 1, 2015, the European Union (EU)-28 population was estimated to be 508.5 million of which older persons (aged 65 years or over) had an 18.9% share, reflecting an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year. Therefore, increase in geriatric population is expected to impact the demand for spinal implant and devices for the treatment of spinal disorders.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global spinal implants and devices market, with current trends and future estimations, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The report provides actual historical figures for 2014 and Y-o-Y forecasts from 2016 to 2022, considering 2015 as base.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

SPINAL IMPLANTS AND DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The global spinal implants and devices market is segmented based on product, surgery type, and geography.

By Product

Spinal Fusion Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Anterior Lumbar Plates

Lumbar Plates

Pedicle Screw

Rods

Hooks

Wires & Cables

Crosslinks

Cervical Fixation Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Hook Fixation Systems

Plates & Screws

Clamps

Wires

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Spacers

Pedicle Screw-Based Systems

Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Spinal Bone Stimulators

Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device

Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Spine Biologics

Spinal Allografts

Machined Bones Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-Based Matrix

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players operating in the market include Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., Xspine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC.

