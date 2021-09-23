Sports Nutrition Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Development Trends, Growth Opportunities- Analysis to 2022

The Global Sports Nutrition market stood at USD 24 Billion in the year 2013 and projected to grow at a CAGR 8.6% to USD 39 Billion by the year 2020. Increasing health concerns, such as obesity and awareness of physical appearances among all consumers groups is driving the demand of global sports nutrition products. Emergence of new consumer base, such as recreational and lifestyle users are being increasingly targeted by sports nutrition manufacturers

Manufacturers are developing innovative products to cater to wider consumer requirements depending on their tastes and preferences. The increasing accessibility of products through conventional mass-market retail channels, including supermarkets convenience stores, and hypermarkets, to emerging new online channels are supporting easy availability of sports nutrition products. However, availability of large number of substitute products (both natural and manufactured) and negative perception over disputed ingredients such as anabolic steroids, stimulants and prohormones, acts as some of the major obstacles facing the sport nutrition market.

The key market players include Glanbia Plc., PepsiCo Inc, GNC Holdings,The Coca-Cola Company, Maxi Nutrition, Clif Bar & Company, and Universal Nutrition. The major players have been involved in launching new products based on consumer needs and tastes.

The U.S. remains the leading market for sports nutrition products globally, while Germany, Italy, France and the U.K. consumer spending on sports nutrition represents almost 60% of the total European market in 2013. Led by increasing awareness, growing urbanization and income levels, total spending on sports nutrition products in Asia-Pacific region registered a CAGR of 10.5% between 2010 and 2013, with Japan and Australia commanding the larger market share.

Key Players

Study Objectives of Sports Nutrition Forecast to 2020

• To provide analysis of the market for segment by type, end users, and its sub-segments

• To provide the major factors driving the market growth

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Target Audience

• Sports Nutrition manufacturers

• Beverage manufacturers

• Beverage processing manufacturers

• Raw materials and suppliers

• Retailers

• Government organizations

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Breakdown by Segment

1.3 Market Breakdown by Geography

1.4 Research Methodology and Sources

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Research Summary

3. Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Trends in the Market

3.2.1 New consumers is accelerating growth of the market

3.2.2 Improving literacy rate changing perception towards sports nutrition

3.3 Opportunities in the Market

3.3.1 Developing economies present immense potential for growth

3.3.2 Promotions through sports events to improve the market growth

3.4 Factors Driving the Market and its Impact on Market Forecast

3.4.1 Growth in fitness centres and health clubs to support the sports nutrition product demand

3.4.2 Urbanization is adding to increased demand for sports nutrition food

3.4.3 Rising health consciousness supporting sports nutrition products demand

3.4.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

3.5 Factors Hindering the Market and its Impact on Market Forecast

3.5.1 Negative perceptions over disputed ingredients

3.5.2 Availability of multiple substitute products

3.5.3 Increasing competition led by expansion of sales channels

3.5.4 Evolving consumer preferences

3.6 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4. Global Market Size and Forecasts (2010 – 2020)

4.1 Global Market Breakdown by Segment

4.2 Global Market Breakdown by Region

5. Global Market Breakdown by Type

5.1 Sports Food Market Breakdown by Region

5.2 Sports Drink Market Breakdown by Region

5.3 Sports Supplements Market Breakdown by Region

6. Global Market Breakdown by Region

7. Competitive Analysis and Market Share

7.1 Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Position Analysis

7.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

7.1.4 Intensity of Rivalry

7.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Glanbia Plc

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Products and Services

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.1.4 Key P&L Metrics

8.2 PepsiCo Inc

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Products and Services

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.2.4 Key P&L Metrics

8.3 GNC Holdings

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Products and Services

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Key P&L Metrics

8.4 The Coca-Cola Company

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Products and Services

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Key P&L Metrics

8.5 MaxiNutrition

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Products and Services

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Key P&L Metrics

8.6 Clif Bar & Company

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Products and Services

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Key P&L Metrics

8.7 Universal Nutrition

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Products and Services

8.7.3 Key P&L Metrics

