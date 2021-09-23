SUPERCOMPUTING AS A SERVICE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
The term “supercomputing” refers to the processing of massively complex or data-laden problems using the concentrated compute resources of multiple computer systems working in parallel (i.e. a “supercomputer”). Supercomputing involves a system working at the maximum potential performance of any computer, typically measured in Petaflops. Sample use cases include genomics, astronomical calculations, and so forth.
In 2018, the global Supercomputing as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supercomputing as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supercomputing as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HP
Cray
NUDT
Fujitsu
SGI
Dell
Bull
PEZY/Exascaler
Hitachi/Fujitsu
Dawning Information Industry
HuaWei
Inspur
Lenovo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Life Sciences
Bio-pharma
Aerospace
Government
Banking
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
