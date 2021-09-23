SUPERCOMPUTING AS A SERVICE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

The term “supercomputing” refers to the processing of massively complex or data-laden problems using the concentrated compute resources of multiple computer systems working in parallel (i.e. a “supercomputer”). Supercomputing involves a system working at the maximum potential performance of any computer, typically measured in Petaflops. Sample use cases include genomics, astronomical calculations, and so forth.

In 2018, the global Supercomputing as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supercomputing as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supercomputing as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HP

Cray

NUDT

Fujitsu

SGI

Dell

Bull

PEZY/Exascaler

Hitachi/Fujitsu

Dawning Information Industry

HuaWei

Inspur

Lenovo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3969496-global-supercomputing-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Sciences

Bio-pharma

Aerospace

Government

Banking

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supercomputing as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supercomputing as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supercomputing as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supercomputing as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Life Sciences

1.5.3 Bio-pharma

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Banking

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supercomputing as a Service Market Size

2.2 Supercomputing as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supercomputing as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Supercomputing as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Supercomputing as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Supercomputing as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Supercomputing as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Supercomputing as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Supercomputing as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Supercomputing as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Supercomputing as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 Cray

12.3.1 Cray Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cray Recent Development

12.4 NUDT

12.4.1 NUDT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 NUDT Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NUDT Recent Development

12.5 Fujitsu

12.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.6 SGI

12.6.1 SGI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.6.4 SGI Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SGI Recent Development

12.7 Dell

12.7.1 Dell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dell Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3969496-global-supercomputing-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Information:

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)