Tahini Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Tahini market has been growing with increase in demand for Mediterranean foods. In consumption market, the global consumption value of tahini increases with the 12% average growth rate. USA and the Middle East are the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, USA occupied 78% of the global tahini consumption volume in total in 2015.Tahini has two types, which include hulled, and unhulled. With fine taste of tahini, the downstream application industries will need more tahini products. So, tahini has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste tahini through improving technology and adding additional agent.

The major raw materials for tahini are sesame seed, lemon, garlic, olive oil and salt. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of tahini. The production cost of tahini is also an important factor which could impact the price of tahini. The tahini manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The tahini market is driven by factors including rising demand for traditional Mediterranean and Arabic foods. Increasing demand from various downstream markets including pastes and spreads, desserts (halwa) and sauces is fueling tahini market growth.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global tahini market primarily Haitoglou Bros, Balsam, Prince Tahini, Halwani Bros, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, Carwari, Firat, A.O. Ghandour & Sons and Sesajal

Study Objectives of Tahini Market Forecast to 2022

• Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for tahini

• To estimate market size by type, by application and region

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics of tahini

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., Europe, China, Japan, and South-East Asia

• Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the tahini market

• Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of tahini

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to tahini market

Target Audience

• Sesame seeds Manufacturers

• Tahini Halva Manufactures

• Hummus manufactures

• Continental Restaurants

• Sauces & Dips Manufacturers

• Traders, Importers and exporters

Key Findings

• The global tahini market is projected to USD 1.104 billion by 2022.

• Hulled tahini accounts for the highest share and grow at a highest rate at 2.11%

• By 2022, among various applications, paste and spreads will find maximum use

• Among the various countries, U.S. will account for highest share with market value of 46.74 KT

Regional and Country Analysis of Tahini Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global tahini market is poised to reach 136.22 KT in 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 2.04% during the forecasted period. U.S and Middle-East including other countries in rest of the world will grow at a CAGR of approximately 1.44% and 3.59% respectively.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

• Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South-East Asia

