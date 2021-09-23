TERM LIFE INSURANCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Term Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Level Term Life Insurance
Decreasing Term Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Term Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Level Term Life Insurance
1.4.3 Decreasing Term Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Term Life Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Agency
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Bancassurance
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Term Life Insurance Market Size
2.2 Term Life Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Term Life Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Term Life Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Term Life Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Term Life Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Term Life Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Term Life Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Term Life Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Term Life Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Term Life Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
