Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Outlook for Major Applications/End Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2023 – 3D Virtualization, Act-3D B.V., Autodesk, Embodee

Visualization & 3D rendering software is a solution for image processing of 3D images stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, colors, shadows, textures, and others. In the recent years, visualization & 3D rendering are highly deployed in several industry verticals such as construction & real estate, energy & utility, media & entertainment, education, and others. The software helps reduce operational cost, real-time virtualization, and efficiency building in 3D models structures and maps.

Visualization & 3D rendering software market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to high demand for virtual modeling and building design in real-estate and architecture sectors. Further, low cost cloud deployment model, and increase in need image visualization in media industry fuels the visualization & 3D rendering software market growth. However, lack of imaging infrastructure is expected to hinder the growth of visualization & 3D rendering software market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3D Virtualization, Act-3D B.V., Autodesk, Inc., Embodee Corp., Otoy Inc., Luxion Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sphere 3D, and Webmax Technologies.

The report segments the visualization & 3D rendering software market on the basis of type, deployment model, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it includes plugin and stand-alone. On the basis of deployment model, it includes cloud and on-premise deployment. On the basis of application, it is classified into marketing & advertisement, research & training, gaming, videography, and cartoon. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into construction & real estate, energy & utility, media & entertainment, education, healthcare & life science, others. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

